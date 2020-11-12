National News
FG Owes 3,504 Contractors, Fashola Tells National Assembly
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has told the National Assembly that the N76.4bn allocated to his ministry in the 2021 budget will not be adequate.
He revealed that the federal government through his ministry is already owing 3,504 contractors handling various projects across the country the sum of N69.9bn.
Fashola made the disclosure on Thursday when he appeared before the joint National Assembly Committee on Housing, to defend his ministry’s 2021 budget figures.
Fashola said: “The Housing Sector has outstanding liabilities currently to the tune of N69, 909,492,390.76.”
“If we have N69.9billion outstanding liabilities to contractors, where can a capital budget of N76billion take us?”
National News
Lilian Afegbai Returns To IG After Her Mum Was Dragged For Shooting UNIBEN Student
Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai finally returns to Instagram after deactivating the account over murder speculation involving her mother.
Afegbai mother, Carol Afegbai was allegedly accused of shooting a University Of Benin, UNIBEN student in 2013 and burying him in a shallow grave.
Denouncing the claim, Lilian confirmed that the officer responsible for the act is currently serving a jail term.
Things went awry has the video of Carol surface online, where she confessed to committing the crime.
The discovery caused Lilian to deactivate her Instagram account after multiple threats and insults for covering up for her mother.
See her first post 4 weeks of deactivating her Instagram account;
National News
Attacks In Lagos State, An Injury To All, Says Abia Governor Ikpeazu
Abia State State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has condemned criminals who carried out coordinated attacks on public assets and private businesses in Lagos State during the fall out from #EndSARS.
The Governor described the attacks as an injury to the whole country.
The Governor condemned the arson, stressing that Lagos remains a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, language, or religion.
Ikpeazu made this known on Wednesday during his visit to Lagos to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the attacks.
The Abia Governor particularly thanked his Lagos State counterpart for protecting the businesses and properties owned by Igbo during the violence.
Ikpeazu urged Igbo living in Lagos to continue to abide by the laws of the State and eschew actions that may cause mistrust between them and members of their host communities.
National News
Again, Ndume Disagree With FG On Rehabilitation Of Repentant Boko Haram Members
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed his disappointment with President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government for rehabilitating repentant members of Boko Haram.
Ndume spoke on Wednesday at the closed-door budget defense session with the Nigerian Army.
Ndume insisted that it was wrong for this administration to be resettling and pampering former terrorists while the country is still at war.
Recall that some months ago, the lawmaker from Borno kicked against the deradicalisation of the repentant members of the terrorist group.
He noted that members of the dreaded terrorist group who are captured during military operations can be kept as prisoners of war and later tried in accordance with the law.
Ndume pointed out that the recent “Damboa attack was carried out by a repentant Boko Haram member.”
He said that it was unfair to have the government waste its resources on those who threaten the peace of the nation.
