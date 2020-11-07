FG Forcing Lecturers, Students To School To Avert Fresh #EndSARS Protest: ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal government of forcing lecturers and students to school to avoid a fresh wave of #EndSARS protests.

This was stated by the Akure zone of the union at a press briefing on Friday.

The chapter stated that the Nigerian government is pressuring lecturers to resume after many months of neglect.

The union said that the #EndSARS protest had galvanized the government into action, but schools would stay closed until their long-standing demands are addressed.

The ASUU coordinator, Akure Zone, Prof Olu Olufayo said the government was agitated because the ASUU standoff formed part of the anger of the youths who came out to demonstrate against police brutality across the country.

He also revealed that the federal government had stopped negotiating with the union before the protests by Nigerian youths.