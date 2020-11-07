Education
FG Forcing Lecturers, Students To School To Avert Fresh #EndSARS Protest: ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal government of forcing lecturers and students to school to avoid a fresh wave of #EndSARS protests.
This was stated by the Akure zone of the union at a press briefing on Friday.
The chapter stated that the Nigerian government is pressuring lecturers to resume after many months of neglect.
The union said that the #EndSARS protest had galvanized the government into action, but schools would stay closed until their long-standing demands are addressed.
The ASUU coordinator, Akure Zone, Prof Olu Olufayo said the government was agitated because the ASUU standoff formed part of the anger of the youths who came out to demonstrate against police brutality across the country.
He also revealed that the federal government had stopped negotiating with the union before the protests by Nigerian youths.
Education
FG, ASUU Talks Deadlocked Again, Parties Clash On N30bn Allowance
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday ended in a deadlock after the government expressed that it does not have enough money to meet the financial demands of the striking union.
ASUU is asking the Federal Government to release N110 billion for revitalisation, and a N30 billion Earned Academic Allowance promised for its members alone.
These were some of the issues discussed at the resumed meeting between the union’s delegation and the federal government team on Wednesday in Abuja.
The meeting again failed to reach an agreement on these key issues and the controversial payroll system – the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) after hours of deliberation.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, the labour minister, Chris Ngige, said the government cannot pay the N110 billion ASUU is demanding for the revitalization of universities.
“There are three issues, revitalization fund where the government offered ASUU N20 billion as a sign of good faith based on the MoU they entered into in 2013 as a result of the renegotiation they had with the government in 2009,” he said.
Ngige expressed that the government is still committed to the revitalization of public universities.
“While we are giving them offers of some fund, this government is not against revitalization but this government says that because of dire economic situation, because of COVID-19, we cannot really pay the N110 billion which they are demanding for revitalization,” he said.
Education
ASUU: We Are No Longer Responsible For The Lingering Strike – Nigerian Govt
The Federal Government has stated that it has met all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enable them to end the ongoing industrial action.
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known while speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday.
While insisting that there is nothing stopping the lecturers from returning to classrooms, the Minister said the lingering strike should be blamed on the lecturers.
Nwajiuba said: “The lecturers can be back in the classroom tomorrow if they say they want to go back. There is nothing withholding the lecturers from entering the classroom tomorrow.
“Everything that the government needs to do is done. If you want your salaries, get on the platform, and collect your salaries.”
Education
We Won’t Go Back To Classes On Empty Stomach – ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has pointed out why it won’t call off the industrial action embarked upon by its members since March.
The Calabar zone of the union expressed that its members will not go back to the classes on empty stomachs, insisting that the federal government meets the union’s demands.
The union expressed that the industrial action would continue as long as the government insists on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Coordinator of the Calabar Zone of ASUU, Dr. Aniekan Brown made this known while addressing newsmen in Calabar on Monday, describing IPPIS as a cesspool of corruption.
He also dismissed claims by the Government that 71,000 ASUU members had already accepted to register with the IPPIS.
He went on to describe the claim as incorrect, pointing out that such was a distraction to the academic body.
