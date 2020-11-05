Education
FG, ASUU Talks Deadlocked Again, Parties Clash On N30bn Allowance
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday ended in a deadlock after the government expressed that it does not have enough money to meet the financial demands of the striking union.
ASUU is asking the Federal Government to release N110 billion for revitalisation, and a N30 billion Earned Academic Allowance promised for its members alone.
These were some of the issues discussed at the resumed meeting between the union’s delegation and the federal government team on Wednesday in Abuja.
The meeting again failed to reach an agreement on these key issues and the controversial payroll system – the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) after hours of deliberation.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, the labour minister, Chris Ngige, said the government cannot pay the N110 billion ASUU is demanding for the revitalization of universities.
“There are three issues, revitalization fund where the government offered ASUU N20 billion as a sign of good faith based on the MoU they entered into in 2013 as a result of the renegotiation they had with the government in 2009,” he said.
Ngige expressed that the government is still committed to the revitalization of public universities.
“While we are giving them offers of some fund, this government is not against revitalization but this government says that because of dire economic situation, because of COVID-19, we cannot really pay the N110 billion which they are demanding for revitalization,” he said.
ASUU: We Are No Longer Responsible For The Lingering Strike – Nigerian Govt
The Federal Government has stated that it has met all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enable them to end the ongoing industrial action.
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known while speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday.
While insisting that there is nothing stopping the lecturers from returning to classrooms, the Minister said the lingering strike should be blamed on the lecturers.
Nwajiuba said: “The lecturers can be back in the classroom tomorrow if they say they want to go back. There is nothing withholding the lecturers from entering the classroom tomorrow.
“Everything that the government needs to do is done. If you want your salaries, get on the platform, and collect your salaries.”
We Won’t Go Back To Classes On Empty Stomach – ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has pointed out why it won’t call off the industrial action embarked upon by its members since March.
The Calabar zone of the union expressed that its members will not go back to the classes on empty stomachs, insisting that the federal government meets the union’s demands.
The union expressed that the industrial action would continue as long as the government insists on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Coordinator of the Calabar Zone of ASUU, Dr. Aniekan Brown made this known while addressing newsmen in Calabar on Monday, describing IPPIS as a cesspool of corruption.
He also dismissed claims by the Government that 71,000 ASUU members had already accepted to register with the IPPIS.
He went on to describe the claim as incorrect, pointing out that such was a distraction to the academic body.
WAEC Withholds Results Of 215,149 Candidates
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that it has withheld the results of 215,149 candidates who wrote the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria.
The statement was made by the Head of National Office, Patrick Aregha on Monday in Lagos.
According to him, the withheld results, which represented 13.98 percent of the total number of candidates who sat for the exam, are being investigated over various cases of examination malpractice.
During the briefing, he stated that a total of 1,549,740 registered for the examination.
Recall that WAEC released the 2020 WAEC result on Monday, November 2, 2020, at exactly 10:30 am.
“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” he said.
“81,718 candidates, representing 5.31% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates. Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”
Areghan also disclosed that out of the 1,538,445 candidates that wrote the exam, 1,338,348 — representing 86.99 percent — obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics).
“1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics,” he added.
“Of this number 497,139 i. e. 49.53% were male candidates, while 506,529 i.e. 50.47% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 64.18%. Thus, there is a marginal 1.06% improvement in performance in this regard.”
