Fayose Absent As South-West PDP Leaders Meet

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Thursday presided over the South-West caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, missing.

Recall that Makinde and Fayose have been at loggerheads over the leadership of the party in the zone.

Fayose’s name was missing from a communique issued after the meeting at the Oyo Government House by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, and approved Acting National Vice Chairman, South-West, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro.

Also Read: Don’t Come To Ekiti – Fayose Warns Gov Makinde

The South-West leaders at the meeting include Makinde, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Segun Oni as well as members of the Board of Trustees of the party, and party chairmen from the states.

Mr. Soji Adagunodo, who was recently reinstated as the PDP chairman in Osun State also attended the meeting.

The PDP South-west caucus appointed former Osun State Governor, Oyinlola, as the head of a five-man committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in the region.