‘Fate Of Alakada’ Has Grossed Over N77M At The Cinemas – Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that her new movie, ‘Fate of Alakada’ has grossed over 77 million naira at the cinemas.

The award winning actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram page to share this in a lengthy post. According to her, ‘Fate of Alakada’ has beaten the record of her previous movie, ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ which grossed 77 million naira.

Part of her post reads:

“You know I told you guys that I have beaten my last cinema record. Yes, it is true, and I am telling you authoritatively, that I, Oluwatoyin Dada Abosede aya Kolawole Ajeyemi has beaten and surpassed my last record at the cinema, and right now, the only person I want to be better than, is the Toyin of last year and previous years.

Don’t forget that my last record, Ghost and the Tout made 77 million naira, and to confidently tell you that I have beaten this record makes me very happy.”

See her full post below: