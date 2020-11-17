Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo

Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.

The singer and songwriter, who released his latest album ‘King Of Love’ in June 2020, took to Instagram on Sunday to post the photo of him decked in full traditional attire.

The photo could not be overlooked by concerned fans who noticed the sudden change in the singer’s appearance.

Read Also: Kizz Daniel Joins American Record Label, Empire (Photo)

The ‘Pack and Go’ crooner had before that day shared snippets of the production of his upcoming music video for the song, ‘Boys Are Bad’ – the third track on his latest album.

See his picture and reactions below: