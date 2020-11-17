Entertainment
Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo
Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.
The singer and songwriter, who released his latest album ‘King Of Love’ in June 2020, took to Instagram on Sunday to post the photo of him decked in full traditional attire.
The photo could not be overlooked by concerned fans who noticed the sudden change in the singer’s appearance.
The ‘Pack and Go’ crooner had before that day shared snippets of the production of his upcoming music video for the song, ‘Boys Are Bad’ – the third track on his latest album.
See his picture and reactions below:
Seun Kuti Reacts As Government Stops His Planned #EndSARS Event At Afrika Shrine
Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has reacted to the government’s letter to him to disembark from the #EndSARS event scheduled to hold at the African Shrine on Tuesday, November 17.
The son of the late Afro beats icon, Fela Kuti, took to his Twitter page to share a copy of the letter while revealing that the event will no longer hold at the said venue.
In his words:
“So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other…”
See his post below:
So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other… pic.twitter.com/ZKpSkhN242
— Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) November 16, 2020
‘Find Your Pleasure; Love Yourself’, Korra Obidi Advises
Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has offered some words of advice to those who may be dealing with a lot of mental health issues.
The singer cum dancer took to her Instagram page to share some tips on how to handle depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.
In her words:
“After the premiere of #socialdilemma on @netflix A ton of people quit social media, some cold turkey, others slowly weaning themselves, this has surged the cases of mental illnesses everywhere, coupled with the pandemic and social distancing, people are loosing it Here are some of my tips.
- Write. Scribble your wandering thoughts. This is very therapeutic.
- Indulge in some pleasure. Instead of scrolling, do something that makes you happy. Could be eating ice cream, panshing etc
- Listen to you. Satisfy you. Love you. #stayhealthy #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe #korratips”
See her post below:
‘How I Calm Anxiety’ – Erica Nlewedim
Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed how she handles her anxiety. The recent brand ambassador to popular alcohol brands, Star Radler and Legend, took to Twitter to share her proven remedy.
According to her tweet, it is believed that she calms her anxiety through music.
She had earlier replied to a tweet from Twitter activist, Ozzy Etomi, that reads:
“Oh so its one of those ‘won’t be sleeping’ nights?”
“Same here“, the controversial self-proclaimed ‘Star Girl’ wrote.
She later tweeted:
“Why can’t you sleep?”
“Anxietyyyyyy hits different at night“, Etomi replied her.
“Music helps”, Erica wrote in response.
See their exchange below:
Music helps https://t.co/wYlqsrummp
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 17, 2020
