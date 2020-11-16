Fans mock BBNaija’s Venita after she tweeted “what is Davido’s album saying?”

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido‘s diehard fans have slammed BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure, Neo’s cousin, after she questioned the content and message behind Davido’s album.

Trouble started after Venita took to her verified Twitter page and tweeted, “what is Davido’ album saying?”

A tweet and question which many diehard fans of the 30BG boss perceived to be insulting and didn’t spare a second to pounce on the reality TV star.

Responding to her question, many fans told her the album is saying she should go and fix her broken marriage, mind her business and leave Neo and Vee alone.

What’s Davidos new album saying ? — Venita Akpofure (@VenitaAkpofure) November 15, 2020

Some were also quick to remind her that the album, “A Better Time” is bigger than her entire career.

Check out reactions below;

It is saying if u have nothing better to tweet FEM!!! — CherryPlum (@TiwinechiL) November 15, 2020

Its saying that vee urinated on ur face — (@reallarge1) November 15, 2020

It’s saying you should FEM!!!!!

And mind ur business — Marie loveth (@loveth_marie) November 15, 2020

Even if we pity u tell u what it is saying,ur brain fit decode am? — Ronkekanbai✊ (@Fineries_) November 15, 2020

Its saying that Vee and Neo are getting Married sooN. — V I C⚡ T O R (@VictorDraxlerr) November 15, 2020