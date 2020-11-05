Fans Gift Dorathy Brand New Mercedes Benz On Her 25th Birthday

First runner-up of the Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show, Dorathy Bachor was full of gratitude after her fans gifted her a Mercedes Benz in celebration of her 25th birthday.

The reality TV star had organized a birthday bash on Wednesday and it was well-attended by her friends and family.

During the party, the reality TV star received the Mercedes Benz car gift from her friends and family.

The reality TV star was overwhelmed by emotions as she broke down in tears as she took delivery of the 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 reportedly worth 11 million naira.

Dorathy screamed;

“No more Uber.”

The reality TV star was given the keys and documents of the luxury automobile.

Information Nigeria recalls her fans had earlier gifted her 25 pairs of shoes to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Watch the video below: