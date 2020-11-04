Fans Gift Dorathy 25 Pairs Of Shoes For Her 25th Birthday

The fanbase of BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor, popularly called DExploras, went all out to celebrate their leader as she clocks a new age.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star received 25 different pairs of shoes from her supportive and loyal fans on her 25th birthday.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Dorathy walked into a hotel room and she saw the lovely shoes which were laid out on the bed.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star had also posted a couple of stunning photos on her Instagram page to mark her special day.

