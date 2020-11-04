Connect with us

Entertainment

Fans Gift Dorathy 25 Pairs Of Shoes For Her 25th Birthday

Published

5 hours ago

on

Fans Gift Dorathy 25 Pairs Of Shoes For Her 25th Birthday
Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy Bachor

The fanbase of BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor, popularly called DExploras, went all out to celebrate their leader as she clocks a new age.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star received 25 different pairs of shoes from her supportive and loyal fans on her 25th birthday.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Dorathy walked into a hotel room and she saw the lovely shoes which were laid out on the bed.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star had also posted a couple of stunning photos on her Instagram page to mark her special day.

Read Also: With my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted – BBN’s Dorathy says after bagging an endorsement deal

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

'People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy

Nigerian actress cum porn star, Afro Candy, has revealed that those preaching to her to repent are still begging her for money in her DMs.

The Imo state native, whose real name is Judith Chichi Okpara, took to Moyo Lawal’s Instagram comment section to make this revelation.

Read AlsoI Don’t Want To Stop Doing Adult Films – Afro Candy

She started with the fact that Nigerians are hypocritical people. After Moyo Lawal replied her, she continued:

“@moyolawalofficial Girl are you telling me? Welcome to my world, the same people that preach to me to repent are in my inbox begging for giveaways and help. They think I don’t see their comments na wah for our people. They think I’m a sinner but want the money I make from sinning abi??”

See her comment below:

The porn actress’ comment

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election ‘For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election 'For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World'
Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to Instagram to ask God to favor the current US president and Republican, Donald Trump.

Information Nigeria recalls Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden, a Democrat on Tuesday for the US presidential election.

Edochie penned an intercessory prayer as she stated that she wants Trump to win presidency for the sake of Christians around the world.

Sharing a photo of Trump, she wrote;

“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.

TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN”

Read Also: OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections

See her post below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Davido’s First Female Artist, Liya To Release New Video

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Davido's First Female Artist, Liya To Release New Video
Davido and Liya

Davido and Liya

The first female artist to be signed to Davido‘s DMW record label, Liya, will release a new video soon. This announcement was made by Davido himself on his Twitter page.

The DMW leader revealed via his Twitter handle that he is super excited and can’t wait for everyone to listen to the new song.

In his words:

“Video shoot for @yes_liya_ single 2moro!! Super excited for y’all to hear this Cc @DammyTwitch @swankyjerry1 let’s kill this one!!!”

Read Also‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and Tiwa Savage will be released on November 13.

See Davido’s tweet below:

Davido’s tweet

Continue Reading

Trending