Entertainment

Fans Gift BBNaija’s Laycon A Mercedes Benz And Studio For His Birthday

Published

1 hour ago

on

BBNaija’s Laycon was blown away after his fanbase otherwise known as ‘Icons’ pitched in money to get him a Mercedes Benz E350 and other gifts for his birthday.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, marked his 27th birthday on Sunday and his fans went all out by putting together a number of thoughtful surprises for him.

According to the report making the rounds, the rapper received the new luxury whip said to be worth 18million naira as well as a fully equipped music studio.

See one of the gifts below:

https://twitter.com/akpraisemedia/status/1325539432368402433?s=21

Entertainment

Timaya Set To Release New Album, ‘Gratitude’

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

popular dancehall singer, Timaya

”Nigeria saved your life, now please save us” – Timaya tells President Buhari

Nigerian musician, Inetimi Odon, better known as Timaya, has announced the upcoming release of his album, ‘Gratitude’. The release date for the album is November 18, 2020.

The award winning Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share the track list of the album. The album contains a total of 15 tracks.

Also, there is no featured artist on the album. Singles such as ‘Born To Win’, ‘Gra Gra’,  and ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’ are on the album.

The ‘Dem Mama’ record label boss also tweeted about the album. “GRA GRA is an intro. GRATITUDE is heavy“, he wrote on Friday.

See his Instagram post below:

The singer’s Instagram post

Entertainment

‘You Know Nothing About Respecting People’, Falz Tackles Buhari

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

'You Know Nothing About Respecting People', Falz Tackles Buhari

'You Know Nothing About Respecting People', Falz Tackles Buhari

Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana alias Falz, has tackled President Buhari over the the latter’s statement that democracy entails respect for the will of the people.

President Buhari had taken to his official Twitter page on Saturday night to tweet about democracy. In his words:

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

On Sunday afternoon, Falz quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people”

See his tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

Entertainment

Rapper Ycee Marks One Year Of Dropping Debut Album, ‘Ycee Vs Zaheer’

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

Ycee
Ycee

Rapper Ycee

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as YCee has marked the one year anniversary of his debut studio album, ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 27-year-old hip hop artist shares the art cover of the album with the caption:

“1 Year Old today! Reply this with your fave off #YCeeVsZAHEER”

The fifteen-track album was released on November 8, 2019. It features guest artists such as Davido, Niniola, Phyno, Ms Banks, and Dapo Tuburna.

Before releasing the album, the musician shared that 2019 was a very challenging year for him. He added that his musical journey so many highs and lows, learning and evolution.

See the rapper’s tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

