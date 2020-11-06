Fans Excited As Nengi Hits 1.7 Million Instagram Followers

Fans of second runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Nengi, are excited by the fact that she has hit 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

The fanbase, identified as the Ninjas, took to Twitter to celebrate the reality TV star, who also refers to herself as the Queen of the Ninjas.

Nengi has also arrived in her native state, Bayelsa to meet with her fans. The former beauty queen cum actress took to her Instagram story to call on her fans to join her as she visits people who have been displaced by flood and orphanage homes.

She also took time to appreciate her fans for the love and support they have shown to her so far.

See her Instagram page below: