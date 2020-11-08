Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday

The fanbase of reality TV star winner, Laycon are in a jubilant mood owing to his birthday celebrations on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Identified as the Icons, they have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #HappyBirthdayLaycon.

“Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba My love, today is your 27th birthday but it’s just the beginning of your greatness in life I don’t even have enough words to express how happy I am for you and how much success I want you to achieve Go Conny sir it’s your #HappyBirthdayLaycon“, a fan tweeted.

The BBNaija Lockdown winner has also called on his fans to celebrate with him.

He took to Twitter on Saturday night to write:

“ICONS!!!!! ASSEMBLE!!! TOMORROW IS OUR BIRTHDAY!!!”

He also shared pictures of his visit to a school for the blind on the eve of his birthday.

See tweets below: