Fans Celebrate DJ Cuppy As She Marks 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has received sweet messages and notes from her fans on her 28th birthday. The turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share pictures of herself. She captioned it thus;

“Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday #CuppyDay”

To celebrate the ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner, happy birthday tweets began to pour. Information Nigeria recalls the musician bought herself a diamond necklace as an early birthday gift on Tuesday. She shared pictures of the expensive necklace and told fans to anticipate her birthday.

See tweets below: