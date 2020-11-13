Fans Blast Kiddwaya Over Outfit To Eko Hotel With Erica

Nigerians have dragged former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya a.k.a Kiddwaya over his outfit to Eko hotel with boo, Erica.

Amid break up rumors, the duo were spotted together at Eko Hotel Lagos. They were seen together with some women.

It’s not certain if the women are relatives of any of the reality stars, or just fans, but they definitely seemed so excited while taking the photos.

However, some fans have dragged Kiddwaya over his outfit, as he was seen on a long sleeve top, short, socks and sneakers. Some also advised him to dress like a celebrity.

See more photos and reactions below;