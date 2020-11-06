News Feed
Nengi’s political appointemnt: Fans attack Erica; accuse her of showing jealousy
Fans have attacked a former BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica Nlewedim accusing her of showing jealousy after another housemate bagged a political endorsement.
Recall that Nengi Hampson’s appointment as the senior special assistant to the Bayelsa governor was confirmed by one of the governor’s aides today.
Following the news, Erica instead of congratulating Nengi, had taken to Twitter to shower praises on herself.
She wrote, “My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat.”
My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat pic.twitter.com/doj72Q2QdY
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) November 6, 2020
This however met many Nengi’s fans as a sign of hatred and jealousy towards their favorite’s appointment to office.
Erica was disqualified from the show.
See some reactions below:
Yansh is taking her places – Reactions as Nengi bags 3 appointments in Bayelsa
BBNaija star Nengi has been appointed as the senior special assistant to the governor of Bayelsa Douye Diri.
The Lockdown star was also made the face of the state. The reality TV star recently trended on Twitter after she was hosted by officials of the Bayelsa government on Friday, November 6.
Fellow ex-housemate Neo shared the news online to the amazement of many fans and followers of the beautiful BBNaija star.
Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister 💚@nengiofficial
— Neo Mobor Akpofure🏇🏽💦 (@NeoAkpofure) November 6, 2020
As expected, Nigerians have taken to social media to share their thoughts about Nengi’s recent appointments.
Vee replies those asking when she will sign endorsement deal
Victoria Adeyele aka Vee who is a musician has finally replied those who have been asking when she will secure her own endorsement deal.
The BBNaija finalist, while replying a fan who advised other fans to pray for Vee, said people are trying to attach her success to signing contracts for public approval, but it doesn’t work that way.
In her words;
“I really wish people understood how these things work. It seems as though people want to attach my success to signing (sometimes strange) contracts for public approval and praise. Anyway sha, the game is the game.”
See the tweet below;
Househelps strangle businessman to death in Lagos
The Lagos state police command has declared two suspects wanted over the murder of their boss, Alhaji Rabin Owolabi Oyenuga.
The suspects, Biodun and Joseph, who are from Cotonou, Benin Republic, allegedly strangled the victim to death in his home in Ikorodu in the early hours of Thursday, November 5.
Daughter of the deceased, Adetola Oyenuga said the suspects made away with the sum of N500k, phones, jewelries, among other valuables.
She said ;
“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.
“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.
“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”
