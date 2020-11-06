Nengi’s political appointemnt: Fans attack Erica; accuse her of showing jealousy

Fans have attacked a former BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica Nlewedim accusing her of showing jealousy after another housemate bagged a political endorsement.

Recall that Nengi Hampson’s appointment as the senior special assistant to the Bayelsa governor was confirmed by one of the governor’s aides today.

Following the news, Erica instead of congratulating Nengi, had taken to Twitter to shower praises on herself.

She wrote, “My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m a triple threat.”

This however met many Nengi’s fans as a sign of hatred and jealousy towards their favorite’s appointment to office.

Erica was disqualified from the show.

