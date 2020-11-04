Connect with us

Fans Accuse Laycon Of Causing Kiddwaya, Erica Breakup

Published

3 hours ago

on

Laycon, winner of Big Brother Naija lockdown season has been accused of causing relationship breakup between former housemates and lovers, Kiddwaya and Erica.

This is coming after Erica and Kiddwayya unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumor between them.

Fans of BBnaija star, Erica has accused the winner of the season 5 show, Laycon of rubbing his ‘mystery’ ring on Kiddwaya while hugging him at a restaurant in Abuja.

Sharing this narrative on Twitter, the fan wrote;

“We will take him for deliverance. God saved Erica from the minute she returned that ring. Whatever he rubbed on Kidd when he was touching and hugging him for no reason while Kidd had his hands in his pockets, Kidd must go to his own mother for prayers. Nothing is normal!”

News Feed

Ike Onyema breaks silence after alleged breakup from Mercy Eke

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyeama, has opened up on his rumoured breakup with lover, Mercy Eke.

 

Recall, that the duo sparked break up rumors following a post from Mercy.

The Merike ship might have finally come to a stop as Mercy sparked wedding rumours on social media after flaunting an anonymous man for a while.

In a series of posts on snapchat, the reality star and CEO of Lambo Homes indicated that her relationship with Ike is over, and confirmed that she is set to marry her new lover.

Mercy had to reintroduce herself to snapchat, as she says that she is “Mrs H” now.

“Good morning from Mrs H” was written by the actress and video vixen who posted a video of herself laughing.

Now Ike is firing back saying they are done for good and he is thankful God has freed him.

IKe made this known when a fan said they wanted attention for the second phase of their reality show, while another also prayed God will open doors for the ”heartbroken” man.

See the exchange below:

News Feed

US election: 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Yeezy designer Kanye West was able to win at least 50,000 votes in the nail-biting US presidential election 2020.

Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people actually voted for Kanye West.

According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 percent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 percent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.

According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.”

It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.

Although the 43-year-old rapper has already thrown in the towel on his presidential bid, Kanye did receive votes in the 12 ballots that he appeared on.

Despite his ill-fated run for president alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Kanye has already vowed to run in 2024.

News Feed

Davido reacts to the ongoing elections in the United States

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Music entertainer, Davido has reacted to the ongoing US presidential election.

 

Davido, in a tweet, said the pressure and anxiousness that comes unto a presidential candidate during elections can make the blood pressure of the person shoot up.

He has however sympathized with the presidential candidates of the States.

His tweet reads:

Election can give somebody HIGH BP #USElection2020

