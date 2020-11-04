Fans Accuse Laycon Of Causing Kiddwaya, Erica Breakup

Laycon, winner of Big Brother Naija lockdown season has been accused of causing relationship breakup between former housemates and lovers, Kiddwaya and Erica.

This is coming after Erica and Kiddwayya unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumor between them.

Fans of BBnaija star, Erica has accused the winner of the season 5 show, Laycon of rubbing his ‘mystery’ ring on Kiddwaya while hugging him at a restaurant in Abuja.

Sharing this narrative on Twitter, the fan wrote;

“We will take him for deliverance. God saved Erica from the minute she returned that ring. Whatever he rubbed on Kidd when he was touching and hugging him for no reason while Kidd had his hands in his pockets, Kidd must go to his own mother for prayers. Nothing is normal!”