Fani-Kayode Reacts To Joe Biden’s Victory

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to Joe Biden‘s projected victory over the incumbent, Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential election.

On Saturday, Biden was projected as the winner of the highly contested election, although the winner has to wait till December 15 to be certified.

Reacting to the news, the former Nigerian Minister expressed that Biden’s victory will be shortlived and President Trump will do a second term.

He wrote:

“The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it. @JoeBiden’s dreams shall be dashed, his “victory” annulled & his celebrations shortlived.

@realDonaldTrump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord’s name shall be glorified.”