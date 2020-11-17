Fani Kayode: Nigeria Will Cease To Exist If...

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that Nigeria will suffer a second civil war if bridges of peace are not built.

Fani-Kayode said this while citing the consequences of no Igbo presidency in 2023.

He wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday:

“1. If the Presidency doesn’t come to the south in 2023 our country will break & cease to exist.

“2. If we don’t build bridges of peace today our country will suffer a 2nd civil war and cease to exist.

“3. If we don’t restructure at the soonest our country will break and cease to exist,” Fani-Kayode added.