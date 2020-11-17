Politics
Fani Kayode: Nigeria Will Cease To Exist If…
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that Nigeria will suffer a second civil war if bridges of peace are not built.
Fani-Kayode said this while citing the consequences of no Igbo presidency in 2023.
He wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday:
“1. If the Presidency doesn’t come to the south in 2023 our country will break & cease to exist.
“2. If we don’t build bridges of peace today our country will suffer a 2nd civil war and cease to exist.
“3. If we don’t restructure at the soonest our country will break and cease to exist,” Fani-Kayode added.
Politics
#EndSARS: Nigeria Needs Healing – Osinbajo
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that Lagos State, as well as the entire country, needs healing following the #EndSARS protest.
“Our State, like our Nation, is in need of healing. We recognize that the balm for a wounded society is truth and justice.”
The Vice President pointed out that this was why judicial panels of inquiry were established all across Nigeria.
He said the tasks for the Lagos panel was expanded to include a full investigation of the Lekki toll gate incidents.
Osinbajo made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund on Monday.
He said that the violence that took place portends a major economic setback for Nigeria.
The Vice President disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was awaiting the full report of the incident.
He also added that the Executive was having a conversation with the National Assembly on the collaboration that must take place between the Executive and the Legislature to fast-track the reconstruction efforts.
Politics
Shehu Sani Advises FG On How To Solve Kidnapping On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to adopt new measures to combat kidnapping on the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Recall that the former lawmaker raised alarm about bandits activities along the road on Monday morning.
In a new post, the former lawmaker has called on the government to enlist the youths in communities along the road into the Police and Civil Defence and be redeployed to their villages to combat the kidnappers.
He wrote:
“Solution to the Kaduna Abuja Road Kidnaping: There are about 37 villages along the road. The Youths of those villages should be recruited into the Police and Civil Defence and redeployed to their villages to protect the road and combat the kidnappers. They know the terrain better.”
Politics
Atiku Says PDP Is Nigeria’s Best Friend
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Nigerians to keep faith with his party, the People Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku speaking through his Twitter handle on Monday expressed that his party is the best friend Nigeria could have.
While taking a shot at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku said all the 6 geopolitical zones deserve a party that believes in Nigeria.
He wrote:
“The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all.
“The Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have. All geopolitical zones deserve a political party that believes in Nigeria and not a party that believes otherwise.”
