Excited Unilag student gets emotional during live video with singer Justin Bieber

A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with excitement that she became quite emotional as she was able to feature in an Instagram live session with international pop star, Justin Bieber.

The pop star was holding a live session with his fans and followers and luckily for a Nigerian lady, identified as Rosemary, he was able to add her to the session where he got to know about her.

According to Rosemary, she’s a student of Political Science and is such a huge fan of the pop star, which explains her being overly joyous when she was able to chat live with the singer.