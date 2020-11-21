Connect with us

Excited Unilag student gets emotional during live video with singer Justin Bieber

Published

23 mins ago

on

 

A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with excitement that she became quite emotional as she was able to feature in an Instagram live session with international pop star, Justin Bieber.

The pop star was holding a live session with his fans and followers and luckily for a Nigerian lady, identified as Rosemary, he was able to add her to the session where he got to know about her.

According to Rosemary, she’s a student of Political Science and is such a huge fan of the pop star, which explains her being overly joyous when she was able to chat live with the singer.

 

If Neo can promote your dirty pant by washing it diligently on National TV what’s the big deal in promoting slimming & bleaching product – Uche Maduagwu berates Vee

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, threw an online punch and berated Vee’s decision not to promote or advertise slimming and bleaching products as a brand.

In Uche’s latest post, he argued that if Vee’s love interest, Neo, can promote her dirty pant by washing it diligently on national television then what stops her from promoting slimming and bleaching products.

He said,

“Dear #vee, there is absolutely nothing wrong in promoting slimming and bleaching products borrow #bbnaija strategy from #erica. If #neo can promote your dirty pant by washing it diligently on #national tv in #bbnaija2020 what’s the big deal in promoting slimming and bleaching product on #instagram and Twitter? The beautiful and lovely long hair you dey carry for head now abeg is it natural?#endsars”

Wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery – Actress Jennifer Obodo tells colleagues

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo has advised her colleagues to wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Obodo said going under the knife when she is yet to give birth is just a waste of time.

She said;

“I love my body and I am confident about it. Whoever doesn’t like my boobs or ass like this should avoid me. I have all it takes; my height, beautiful smile, legs and complexion give me edge over others in the industry. For now, I can’t do any liposuction. Going under the knife when I haven’t given birth is just a waste of time. I can’t go under the knife without giving birth to all my kids. I would also like to advise my colleagues; if at all you want to do it, wait until after child birth, then you can do all that.”

On finding true love, Obodo added;

“I am 100 percent single. It is only when I play a role of a married woman that I wear wedding rings. So, coping with lonely, cold nights has not been easy, because sometimes you need someone special to talk with or cuddle. But the Lord has been my strength. I am yet to find true love.”

Actress, Nadia Buari Celebrates 38th Birthday With Stunning Photos/Video

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is celebrating her 38th birthday today, November 21st with a native yet beautiful outfit.

nadia buari smiling

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable video of her children singing happy birthday songs to her, the actress captioned it, “woke up like this.”

In one of the photos Nadia Buari posted, the award-winning actress simply wrote; “It’s the queen’s birthday.”

Watch the video below …

See more photos of the mother of four below …

nadia buari birthday

nadia buari

