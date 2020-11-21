Entertainment
Excited UNILAG Student Gets Emotional During Live Video Chat With Justin Bieber
A student of the University of Lagos, identified as Rosemary, was overcome by emotions after she got the chance to speak with American singer, Justin Bieber via a live stream on social media.
The young lady had joined the international singer’s live Instagram broadcast and she was in awe of him as she mentioned that she is a huge fan.
During the livestream, Bieber complimented the starstruck fan, saying that she has a ‘cool name’.
However, the singer also mentioned that she has poor Internet connection because the video chat kept pausing.
Read Also: Justin Bieber Works With Kirk Franklin On New Song, ‘Holy’
Watch the video below:
I was freaking out most of the time😭. Justin Bieber said “Rosemary is such a cool name”🥺 From this moment, nobody can talk to me again becauseeee!😌🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/lDBZ7JnSuZ
— Rosemary (@rose_mary____) November 20, 2020
I just spoke to @justinbieber y’all!!!!😭😭😭 I don’t even know how to act!!😭❤️ This is definitely the best day of 2020 for me🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/h3p9xCNWfk
— Rosemary (@rose_mary____) November 20, 2020
Entertainment
Blackface, Sound Sultan Clash Over Death Of 2Face’s Driver
Veteran singers, Sound Sultan and Blackface had a disagreement on social media over the death of their fellow colleague, 2Face’s driver.
Information Nigeria recalls Blackface had earlier called out his former buddy, 2Face for not informing about the death of a mutual friend, Benny, who also happened to be their driver while they were still together as a band.
The singer wrote;
“Benny died and he never told us ??? Pls anyone know how we can reach out to his family??? @official2baba @annieidibia1 Pls make help us reach out to his family..I have tried to reach una to let me have their address or numbers severally to no avail I had to post this here i hope your fand tag you enough to respond to my message as una no dey pick call ..”
Reacting to his post, Sound Sultan chided Blackface and mentioned that 2Face had cared for Benny’s family for over 12 years even when he wasn’t working with him.
In his words;
“Black you are soo wrong for this . Oga benny and family was well taken care of Inno for 12 years even when he wasn’t working with him he lived in his house till a fire incident happened. Let’s mourn Oga Benny without doing this pls. Smh”
Blackface replied;
@soundsultan so you too knew Oga Benny passed on? But you never told no one too until I posted why was his death kept on the low when he has helped so many of us and not only that he was 2face driver,did you mention it anywhere he had passed on? Or anyone on una reasoning side? Since he worked with your friend 2face all his life does it not seem right to give him a befitting exist? Make we stop being animals in human skin ….just send me numbers to call ok and even you self you no fit give them advice abi na same water carry una??? Na wa”
Read Also: Blackface Calls Out 2Face For Not Informing Him About An Old Friend’s Death
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
Chioma Avril Rowland Pens Lovely Message To Davido On His 28th Birthday
Chioma Avril Rowland has penned a lovely birthday message to her singer fiancé, Davido as he clocks a new age.
Information Nigeria recalls the chef and mother of one had earlier given her man a thoughtful gift to mark his 28th birthday.
The singer received a neck piece with a throwback photo of himself and his late mother, Veronica.
Taking to Instagram, Chioma posted a photo of herself and her fiancé with the words;
“Screaming happy birthday to you @davido you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! #28”
Read Also: Davido Shows Off Birthday Gift From Chioma
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘My Dad Is The Greatest Of All Time’, Says Wizkid’s First Son, Boluwatife
Popular Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has been crowned the greatest of all time by his first son, Boluwatife.
The youngster, who is undeniably proud of his father, decided to share a photo of himself that best describes how he feels.
Taking to Instagram, Boluwatife captioned the photo with the words;
“This is exactly how I feel knowing my Daddy is the Greatest of all Time love you dad love you more than you can imagine
cheers to more greatness”
Read Also: ‘Mayorkun Is Bigger Than Me, Wizkid, Burna Boy’ – Davido (Video)
See his post below:
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
BBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Charly Boy’s Daughter Reacts After Revealing How He Feels About Her Sexuality
- Education16 hours ago
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Blackface Calls Out 2Face For Not Informing Him About An Old Friend’s Death
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘Mayorkun Is Bigger Than Me, Wizkid, Burna Boy’ – Davido (Video)
- News Feed16 hours ago
Lady breaks up with lover after he lost his leg while trying to protect her from robbers
- News Feed16 hours ago
Davido slams those who attended Peter and Paul Okoye’s birthday separately
- News Feed16 hours ago
I would rather see my husband dead than allow him marry a second wife — Actress Anita Joseph