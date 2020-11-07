BBN’s Praise reveals why he has not been able to secure endorsement deal

Ex-BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson a 28-year-old dancer from Enugu State has shot down the surging pressure from his fans and ridicule over not securing an endorsement deal.
The reality star took to his Twitter page and reacted to the growing concern of his fans over his inactivity in the endorsement deals market. He told his fans he was not in competition with anyone and so they should avoid pestering him.
He wrote: ”It’s funny how people come to my DM saying things like ”may the God of endorsement locate you” ”your mates are signing deals you dey here dey do mumu” everyone’s destiny is different, It’s mustn’t always be a compettio.. love and light”
