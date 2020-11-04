Everyone is a gangster online – Vee tells trolls storming her DM to curse her

British/Nigerian singer/songwriter, born and raised in London Vee Iye took to Twitter to question why trolls are so bold on social media, and in real life they are nothing compared to the energy they show on social media.
Here’s what Vee whose full name is Victoria Adeyele wrote:
What gives people the confidence to DM other people insults and horrible messages? Is it joblessness? Cos it can’t be about a game show that was done over a month ago? I’m actually intrigued as to WHY this is normalized.
The energy is NEVER the same when they see you in real life sha. It’s actually laughable. Everyone is a gangster online apparently.
Wait. I’m back again real quick. The tweet wasn’t directed at anyone (it was extremely general tbh) but it’s one set of people commenting toxic BS right now. Let’s do the maths 😖
Okay, back to work 🏃🏾♀️
