Football
Europa League – Arsenal Team News And Possible Lineup Vs Molde
EPL Arsenal will return to the Europa League tonight where they will be going head to head against Norwegian side Molde.
The Gunners’ win against Dundalk last week was their 25th in the Europa League, group stage to final, the most in the competition by an English club and two more than north London rivals Tottenham.
Arsenal under Arteta have done quite well and could keep up the performance tonight.
David Luiz is likely to return in defence after recovering from a thigh injury, while Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson looks set to make his second consecutive Arsenal appearance following his clean-sheet against Dundalk.
Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac are expected to make up the rest of the defence while Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock could make up the midfield.
In attack, it’s expected that Reiss Nelson will play alongside Eddie Nketiah and Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, both of whom scored in the previous match against Dundalk.
Predicted XI: Runarsson, Cedric, Luiz, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Willock, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Pepe, Nketiah.
Football
Ian Wright Claims Man Utd Could Still Win The EPL Title If They Had This Arsenal Coach
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Manchester United would be capable of launching a Premier League title charge if they had Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta in charge.
This comes after Arsenal defeated Man Utd right at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.
Also Arteta since taking charge at Emirate has led the club to two trophies.
Arsenal are currently ahead Man Utd in the Premier League table.
Former England striker Wright, however, believes United would be able to roll back the years and compete for the title once again if Arteta was at the helm.
“Can I just say something, I’m just going to blast it in: If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast, as quoted by the Mirror.
“Because, for me now I’ve got to the point where, when you look at the inconsistency of Man United with the components they have, the team that they have, what they should be doing.
“We’re talking about Pogba here, World Cup winner, you’ve got Tuanzebe who can’t even get on the pitch after marking arguably two of the most exciting and brilliant players in the world.
“He’s using two holding midfielders when if he’s playing Tuanzebe he doesn’t need that! And you’ve got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he’s managing off of pure vibes.
“Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We’re seeing coaching change, we’re seeing coaching on the field, we’re seeing impact. Look at Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said, ‘He can do this for me, he can do that for me’. He’s making the parts work.
“And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s got a Man United team with this Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something.
“Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that.
“What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It’s not just the players.”
Football
COVID-19: Fans Banned From Super Eagles Vs Sierra Leone Clash
The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will now be played without spectators.
According to the reports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has insisted that Nigeria’s game against Sierra Leone will be played without fans as against the earlier reports that some fans will be allowed into the stadium.
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 recently gave their approval for contact sports to return in the West African country but behind closed doors.
In a letter, to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, the Ministry insisted that the game will be played without fans in adherence to the directives from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.
“The ministry wishes to bring to your urgent attention that in compliance with the condition of no gathering agreed upon by the ministry and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contacts sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience,” read the letter, as per the Punch.
“No gathering save for players, match officials and government officials from both countries. Testings must be conducted on all of them prior to the match.
“The no gathering, no audience for football and contact sports is still in force, which means there shall be no gathering for the Nigerian vs Sierra Leone match, as any violation of this condition may lead to a rollback of the opening up of football and contact sports in the country.
“The PTF and the ministry are on the same page on this matter and the protocol for clearances rests with both the ministry and the PTF when it comes to staging any sports event in Nigeria.
“Full compliance with Covid-19 protocols is to be enforced. The PTF is worried about a spike following the second wave of Covid-19 and is considering another lockdown.”
Football
Chelsea’s Havertz Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Havertz’s positive test ahead of their Champions League victory over Rennes on Wednesday, and afterwards revealed that the midfielder was suffering symptoms of the virus.
“Kai’s showed up in the UEFA testing on Monday, so we re-tested them yesterday and everyone else is negative in the squad, so that’s a good sign,” Lampard said.
“I’ve spoken to Kai a couple of times, he’s very disappointed because he just wants to play.
His symptoms escalated slightly today but he’s fine, and just disappointed to be out..
“It’s just one of those things, but hopefully the isolating will help.”
Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19. As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.#CHEREN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2020
Havertz’s positive test came just hours before England entered a four-week lockdown, during which elite sport has been given the green light to continue.
