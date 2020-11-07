Connect with us

Etinosa Idemudia Cautions Tolani Baj; Says Dark-Skinned Women Are Not Underrated

Published

11 mins ago

on

Tolani Baj, Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has replied reality TV star, Tolani Baj who complained that dark-skinned women are always underrated by many people.

Dark-skin women are always underrated & underestimated. Hmm“, Tolani Baj had tweeted on Friday.

The actress then took to her Instagram page on Saturday to write that the reality TV star is beautiful just the way she is.

In her words:

“Good morning @tolanibaj. With all due respect, I understand that the pressure to measure up to your peers can be very daunting. Everybody assumes once you are famous it’s automatic ‘success’ ‘cashout’. Please block the noise and don’t let it get to you. You are so so beautiful, intelligent and your time is definitely coming. 

Read Also‘Marriages Are Harder Today Because People Skip The Talking Stage’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Please remove the notion from your mind that your skin colour may be holding you back and reach for the sky. I love and respect you and the sky is only your starting point I’m putting this out here because it will uplift another dark skin girl who may feel what you said is gospel”

See her full post below:

The actress’ post

