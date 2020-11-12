Erica Nlewedim Bags Double Endorsement With Star Radler, Legend

Reality TV star and fast-rising actress, Erica Nlewedim, has clinched two endorsements with alcohol brands, Star Radler and Legend.

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to her Twitter page to share the photo of the big reveal. She simply captioned it;

“Who’s she?”

The deal is reportedly worth millions of naira. Her post has moved her fans known as the ‘Elites’ to celebrate her for the huge win. The award winning actress has also invited a few of her fans to the grand unveiling party.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress found herself in the same room with her rumoured rival, Laycon at Dorathy’s 25th birthday bash.

See the post below: