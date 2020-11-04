‘Erica Made You Famous’ – Uche Maduagwu Chides Kiddwaya Over Breakup Rumors

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has caused a stir online after he berated reality TV star, Kiddwaya over the alleged breakup with his co-star, Erica.

Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a message to Kiddwaya where he noted that the latter is merely riding on Erica’s coattails and he needs to cling to her, if he plans to stay relevant.

In his words;

“#Kiddwaya, pride goes before a fall spiritually without #erica, you are just a rich mans child, #stargirl gave you the fame you now enjoy because she is the content and you are just the komkom, so empty without #elite support on #instagram and twitter so why not humble your muscular ego? Erica does not need you, her sacrifice kept you longer in #bbnaija5 or do you think it was your fathers money that did it?If you want to stay relevant hold erica wrapper tightly like mercy chewing gum ex boyfriend did.”

See his post below: