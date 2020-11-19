Erica and Nengi are both beautiful, stop the comparison – Nigerian man says

Nigerian vlogger, Oluwa-Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the comparison between Erica and Nengi

Just like how the reality show thrived and continues to thrive on controversy, so have the housemates and their various influential fanbases.

Silverdam in a recent video shared to his Instagram page stated that both ladies are beautiful and he sees no reason for the comparison.

The vlogger who is known for his controversial takes concerning entertainment added that he found it irritating to compare as the two ladies are hardworking and strong.

He went on to urge people to stop the comparison.

In his words: “I find it irritating (/the comparison). How can you compare these two beautiful ladies? Every one of them is beautiful from Tolani Baj to all of them. They are all beautiful ladies. They are hardworking and strong ladies. I see no reason why people should be comparing. It doesn’t make any sense. These are gorgeous ladies, leave it like that. Enough.”