Football
EPL: Cavani, Fernandes Ease Pressure On Solskjaer After 3-1 Win Against Everton
Bruno Fernandes inspired a Manchester United fightback against Everton on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-1 win to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and deny the Merseysiders a return to the top of the Premier League.
United came into the match at Goodison Park in the miserable position of 15th in the Premier League table and smarting after defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.
Bernard cranked up the pressure on Solskjaer by putting Everton ahead but Portugal midfielder Fernandes grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring twice in seven minutes.
Everton enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances as the early-season pacesetters slipped to their third consecutive Premier League defeat.
It was United’s seventh straight Premier League away win. Their form on the road contrasts sharply with their struggles at Old Trafford, where they have not won a league game so far this season.
Bernard put Everton ahead in the 19th minute. The ball fell to the Brazilian after a long ball upfield came off the head of Victor Lindelof.
He shuffled the ball onto his right foot past Aaron Wan-Bissaka and beat David de Gea, who did not play in Turkey, at his near post.
United’s heads could have dropped but they were level in the 25th minute when Fernandes, given far too much space in the box, headed a Luke Shaw cross into the top corner past the returning Jordan Pickford.
Lucas Digne had a chance to put Everton back in front as the game opened up but smashed his shot against the outside of De Gea’s near post from a tight angle.
United, now playing with far more zip and purpose, were ahead in the 32nd minute. Marcus Rashford collected the ball before feeding Fernandes on the left of the box.
The Portuguese curled over a cross for Rashford, who failed to connect with his attempted header but the ball crept in off the far post.
Everton dominated possession in the early stages of the second half but United’s defence, marshalled by the impressive Harry Maguire, was largely untroubled.
United had a shout for a penalty on the hour mark after a clumsy Pickford challenge on Maguire but Everton escaped.
Carlo Ancelotti threw on Alex Iwobi for Gylfi Sigurdsson, boosting his attacking options but Everton still struggled to create chances.
Rashford shot straight at Pickford in the 72nd minute as United threatened to increase their lead.
Solskjaer brought on Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani with eight minutes to go and the Uruguayan scored his first goal for United deep into stoppage time.
Football
Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Lionel Messi Boosts Barcelona With Brace From The Bench
Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead with a powerful effort and Antoine Griezmann had a penalty saved.
Antonio Sanabria smashed home an equaliser just before half-time.
But Messi came on at the break and had a hand in Griezmann’s equaliser and scored twice himself before teenager Pedri hit a late fifth.
The Barca captain dummied Alba’s pass, taking two defenders and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo out of the equation, to leave Griezmann with a tap-in.
He then put Barca ahead from the penalty spot after Aissa Mandi was sent off for handling Dembele’s shot on the line – a decision made after a lengthy video assistant referee review.
Messi played a one-two with Sergi Roberto, who backheeled the ball into his path and he smashed it into the roof of the net.
That was his first goal of the season for club or country which was not a penalty. The previous six had all been from the spot.
He thought he had a hat-trick afterwards but his goal was disallowed for a Roberto offside.
It was a much-needed win for Ronald Koeman, whose side had only picked up two points from the previous four league games.
They move up to eighth, one point behind Real Betis.
Football
‘It’s Not Okay!’ – Podolski Criticises Arsenal & Arteta for Ozil treatment
Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has criticised the North London club and coach Mikel Arteta for their treatment of German midfielder, Mesut Ozil.
Ozil, 32, has not made a senior appearance for Arsenal since March and has been left out of the squad for the Premier League and Europa League this season.
“I don’t know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad… that’s absolutely not okay,” he told Bild.
“You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it.
“He’s shown his class on the pitch, he’s never been negative towards his colleagues or the club. It’s sad because everyone’s losing in this situation. It should not end this way. Arsenal as a club have not looked positive in this situation over the last months.”
Football
Real Madrid Players, Hazard And Casmeriro Test Positive For COVID-19
Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.
This comes after the Los Blancos tested their players for Covid-19 ahead of the La Liga match against Valencia on Sunday.
Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sidelines after receiving a positive coronavirus test result.
The Belgian winger and Brazil international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.
However, the pair returned positive tests and will now be unavailable, with Madrid confirmed that all other players had tested negative.
A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.
“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday.
“Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”
