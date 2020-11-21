Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Here are top 5 trending stories that you might have missed during the course of the eventful week.

Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo

Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.

‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.

Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.

BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.

Actress Iyabo Ojo Loses Mum

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her 67-year-old mother, Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga.