Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Here are top 5 trending stories that you might have missed during the course of the eventful week.
Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo
Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.
BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.
Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her 67-year-old mother, Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga.
BET Celebrates Omah Lay As International Artist Of The Month
Black Entertainment Television UK (BET UK) has named Omah Lay their international artist of the month. Taking to their official Twitter page, they write that the rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter is an incredible artist.
In their words:
“We’re celebrating @omah_lay as our BET Amplified International artist all month. Get to know this incredible artist and what inspires him.”
Read Also: Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Damn’ crooner shared his journey as an artist via his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old Port Harcourt artist wrote that he did not know if his songs would be accepted. He, however, acknowledged that his first EP ‘Get Layd’ changed his life.
See his tweet below:
‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.
The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:
“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.
Read Also: Why I Almost Gave Up Music: T-Classic
He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.
T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.
See his tweet below:
‘Twice As Tall’, ‘Made In Lagos’ Make History As Only Nigerian Albums To Spend The Most Weeks On UK Albums Chart
‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Made in Lagos‘, the respective albums by two Nigerian superstar musicians, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, have made history as the only Nigerian albums to spend the most weeks on the UK Albums Chart in the decade.
This has been verified by the official Twitter account of Charts Data. According to their tweet, both albums stayed a total of three weeks on the chart.
‘Twice As Tall’ was released on August 14. The 15-track album was executively produced by American producer and rapper, Diddy. It debuted at number one on the Billboard World Album Chart.
Read Also: ‘Fela Dropped The Weed And Mic, Wizkid And Burna Boy Picked The Weed But Falz Went For The Mic’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About The Rapper’s New Album
‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s third studio album released on October 30. It shattered a lot of records by amassing over 10 million streams on Spotify barely nine days after its release.
See Charts’ Data tweet below:
