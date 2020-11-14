Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Information Nigeria brings to you top 5 trending stories you might have missed during the course of the week.

Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors

Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadauhas reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.

Nigerians React As Brymo Declares His Album ‘The Best In 2020’

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Brymo‘s claim that his album, ‘Yellow’ is the best African album in 2020.

Nicki Minaj Congratulates Davido On Release Of ‘A Better Time’ Album

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has congratulated Nigerian superstar musician, David Adeleke alias Davido on the successful release of his album, ‘A Better Time’.

Congratulations For Ushering In #ABetterTime -Atiku Abubakar Praises Davido



Former Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar congratulates Davido for his newly relased album, #ABetterTime.

Young Comedienne, Emmanuella Gifts Her Mom A House

10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel recently put a smile on her mother’s face as she gifted her a newly built and furnished house.