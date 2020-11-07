Entertainment
Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories you might have missed during the week.
Kindly click on the links to read the stories.
Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage
Nigerian actress, singer and songwriter, Muma Gee has opened up about her failed marriage to actor and father of her three children, Prince Eke.
Arewa Twitter Users Berates Actress Rahama Sadau Over ‘Indecent Dressing’
Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau received a wave of criticism from religious conservatives after she showed off a little bit of skin in some photos she posted via Twitter.
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where talked about their failed marriage.
Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name was mentioned when two British models, Kenza and Eva Apio decided to wash their dirty linen in public.
Wizkid Engages Twitter Fans; Reveals Details About ‘Made In Lagos’
Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter.
The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.
‘$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido
Davido has received a reply from popular journalist, Gimba Kakanda after the former said that $3 million will be spent quickly. Information Nigeria recalls Davido replied a fan who compared him to Wizkid because the latter gets more endorsement deals.
The ‘Fem’ singer had tweeted thus:
“3 m dollars? Lmao ……something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox”
Read Also: Davido, Chioma Love Up On Instagram Amid Cheating Rumors
Kakanda decided to drop his two cents by stating that $3 million is a lot of money even for a billionaire like Dangote. In his words:
“3 million dollars is a lot of money even for Dangote. The richest Blackman on the planet would sense any debit of that size. That’s about 1.4 billion Naira in the parallel market today.”
See his comment below:
Etinosa Idemudia Cautions Tolani Baj; Says Dark-Skinned Women Are Not Underrated
Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has replied reality TV star, Tolani Baj who complained that dark-skinned women are always underrated by many people.
“Dark-skin women are always underrated & underestimated. Hmm“, Tolani Baj had tweeted on Friday.
The actress then took to her Instagram page on Saturday to write that the reality TV star is beautiful just the way she is.
In her words:
“Good morning @tolanibaj. With all due respect, I understand that the pressure to measure up to your peers can be very daunting. Everybody assumes once you are famous it’s automatic ‘success’ ‘cashout’. Please block the noise and don’t let it get to you. You are so so beautiful, intelligent and your time is definitely coming.
Read Also: ‘Marriages Are Harder Today Because People Skip The Talking Stage’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia
Please remove the notion from your mind that your skin colour may be holding you back and reach for the sky. I love and respect you and the sky is only your starting point I’m putting this out here because it will uplift another dark skin girl who may feel what you said is gospel”
See her full post below:
‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’: Ezuruonye
Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his Twitter account to caution those living beyond their means.
According to the actor, if a person cannot afford a product or service twice then it means the he or she cannot afford it.
The actor went ahead to advise people to stop spending money just to impress other people they don’t know or like.
In his words;
“If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it. Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like. #nofakezone”
Read Also: Mike Ezuruonye Exposes His Imposter After He Tried To Scam An American Woman (Video)
See his tweet below:
If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it.
Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like.#nofakezone
— Mike Ezuruonye (@realmikeezu) November 6, 2020
