Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories you might have missed during the week.

Kindly click on the links to read the stories.

Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage

Nigerian actress, singer and songwriter, Muma Gee has opened up about her failed marriage to actor and father of her three children, Prince Eke.

Arewa Twitter Users Berates Actress Rahama Sadau Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau received a wave of criticism from religious conservatives after she showed off a little bit of skin in some photos she posted via Twitter.

‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media

Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where talked about their failed marriage.

Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name was mentioned when two British models, Kenza and Eva Apio decided to wash their dirty linen in public.

Wizkid Engages Twitter Fans; Reveals Details About ‘Made In Lagos’

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter.

The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.