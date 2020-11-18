Connect with us

‘Enough With The Beauty Comparism’ – BBNaija’s Lilo Tells Fans

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lilo

Lilo

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Boluwatife Aderogba, also known as Lilo, is tired of constantly being compared to her female counterparts.

The 23-year-old reality TV star cum dietician took to her Twitter account to pen a message to those, who have formed the habit of pitting her against other female entertainers.

Voicing out her frustration, the light-skinned entrepreneur cautioned her fans to stop the constant beauty comparison as she noted that everyone is beautiful in their own way.

In her words;

“Enough with the beauty comparism, everyone is beautiful in their own way”, she tweeted.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

The reality TV star’s tweet

Entertainment

#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.

Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.

Read AlsoWe are not in search of DJ Switch — Army

In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.

Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.

See tweets below:

https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20

https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20

Entertainment

‘I’m The Devil’s Daddy’ – YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

‘I'm The Devil's Daddy’ - YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says

Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, declared herself as the ‘devil’s daddy’ after a follower queried her over her recent post on Instagram.

The singer, who identifies as queer, had shared a photo of herself with the words;

“Portrait of a woman who has fallen from grace and into the hands of evil.”

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Reacting to the post, a follower, who tried to clarify the meaning of her caption, wrote;

“So basically you are the devils child now.”

And Temmie responded saying;

“I’m her Daddy.”

Read Also: ‘I Was 19, Queer And Just Excited To Be In The Closet When I Joined YBNL’ – Temmie Ovwasa Reveals

See her post below:

The exchange between the singer and her fans

The exchange between the singer and her fans

Entertainment

Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch 'How Far' Podcast On Friday

Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.

Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.

She wrote:

“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”

Read Also‘Sense Of Responsibility Kept Us Going’ – Mr Eazi Speaks On His Relationship With Temi Otedola

The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.

See Temi Otedola’s tweet below:

 

