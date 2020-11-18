‘Enough With The Beauty Comparism’ – BBNaija’s Lilo Tells Fans

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Boluwatife Aderogba, also known as Lilo, is tired of constantly being compared to her female counterparts.

The 23-year-old reality TV star cum dietician took to her Twitter account to pen a message to those, who have formed the habit of pitting her against other female entertainers.

Voicing out her frustration, the light-skinned entrepreneur cautioned her fans to stop the constant beauty comparison as she noted that everyone is beautiful in their own way.

In her words;

“Enough with the beauty comparism, everyone is beautiful in their own way”, she tweeted.

See her tweet below: