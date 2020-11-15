‘Enjoy Yourself; You Only Live Once’, Tolani Baj Says As She Flaunts Bikini Outfit

Reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolani Baj, has shown a different side of her by sharing a short video in which she can be seen clad in a bikini wear.

The A&R professional cum brand influencer took to her Instagram page on Sunday to post the video with a simple caption that reads:

“Always remember to enjoy yourself. You only live once”

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate also shared pictures of herself and Ozo hanging out together via her Twitter handle.

“Tolani $$ x Ozo ££“, she captioned the photos.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently shared her thoughts on how dark-skinned women are often underrated.

See her posts below: