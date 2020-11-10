‘Enemy Of Progress Everywhere’ – BBNaija’s Kaisha Blows Hot

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha Umaru went on a ranting spree on Twitter and she reminded her foes that she is unstoppable.

The reality TV star also addressed those who are trying so hard to block her path to success and want to bring her down.

Kaisha wrote;

“I am unstoppable, I am born to win and shine, some people are trying so hard to block their own way and thinking that they are blocking mine, sorry na una name. Because the God I serve is always by my side. Wahala for people wey think say them fit bring me down. Enemy of progress every where.”

See her tweets below: