‘Enemy Of Progress Everywhere’ – BBNaija’s Kaisha Blows Hot
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha Umaru went on a ranting spree on Twitter and she reminded her foes that she is unstoppable.
The reality TV star also addressed those who are trying so hard to block her path to success and want to bring her down.
Kaisha wrote;
“I am unstoppable, I am born to win and shine, some people are trying so hard to block their own way and thinking that they are blocking mine, sorry na una name. Because the God I serve is always by my side. Wahala for people wey think say them fit bring me down. Enemy of progress every where.”
See her tweets below:
‘How I Got Into The Nigerian Music Industry’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed how she got into the Nigerian music industry. This was during the second part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu titled ‘Black Box interview’ on Bounce Live Radio.
She said she was inspired by D’Banj while she was in L.A. She also said that she didn’t want to be an average R&B singer in America because she could see that Nigerian/African music was beginning to gain momentum.
However, it wasn’t easy for her. She was rejected by all the record labels she applied to, including Mo Hits’ and Banky W’s EME.
Eventually, she and her ex-husband, Tee Billz decided to start their record label named ‘323 Entertainment’.
Watch the interview HERE
#EndSARS: Falz Releases Video, ‘Johnny’ In Remembrance Of Victims
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz has released a new video titled ‘Johnny’ as a tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki Massacre.
In the video, Falz raps about injustice and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria using the character ‘Johnny’ to represent the average Nigerian youth.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.”
The rapper cum actor, who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns, recently clocked 30.
Watch the video HERE
‘The Unhealthy Competition In Asaba Nollywood Is Too Much’ – Actress Ani Amatosero
Nigerian actress, Ani Amatosero has lamented about the unhealthy competition in the Asaba section of Nollywood. The movie star took to her Instagram page to advise her colleagues to reduce the competition.
She added that no one should feel pressured to prove to others that they are successful because success is a personal journey.
In her words:
“The competition to look like ‘I HAVE MADE IT’ is too much. The competition is toooooo unhealthy especially in Asaba. If you even look very well, you will find out you are even doing better than some people that you want to measure up with.
Do the one your power reach. Keep working hard and keep doing you. God go pick your call one day. Una go just kill una selves for nothing. Las las Wetin person no known no fit know am. Continue…”
See her post below:
