EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has warned that Nigerian leaders will face a huge challenge should they continue to ignore genuine protest by the youths.

Lawan made this known during a Senate meeting on Monday.

He expressed that the interest of the youth should be given due attention.

He added that what may come next after the #EndSARS protest might be inevitable.

“Recently, we had some of our youths protesting genuinely. They were seeking the attention of leaders, and they got the attention of leaders.

“So, our budget, especially for 2021 should be centred on what to do to provide employment opportunities for these youths.

“They demonstrated and protested because they could do so; there are so many other people who may not be youthful but are also in the same need, and they didn’t protest.

“Let’s meet them where they are. We don’t have to wait until they also start to grumble or protest, Lawan said in part.”