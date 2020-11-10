National News
#EndSARS: What Nigerian Govt Must Do To Prevent Another Protest – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has warned that Nigerian leaders will face a huge challenge should they continue to ignore genuine protest by the youths.
Lawan made this known during a Senate meeting on Monday.
He expressed that the interest of the youth should be given due attention.
Also Read: BREAKING: #EndSARS: Nigerian Govt Releases Moe Odele’s passport
He added that what may come next after the #EndSARS protest might be inevitable.
“Recently, we had some of our youths protesting genuinely. They were seeking the attention of leaders, and they got the attention of leaders.
“So, our budget, especially for 2021 should be centred on what to do to provide employment opportunities for these youths.
“They demonstrated and protested because they could do so; there are so many other people who may not be youthful but are also in the same need, and they didn’t protest.
“Let’s meet them where they are. We don’t have to wait until they also start to grumble or protest, Lawan said in part.”
Business News
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opposed a suit before the federal high court in Lagos seeking to remove Arabic inscriptions on the naira notes.
CBN informed the court that it will cost a lot of money to discard existing notes and print new ones without the inscriptions.
Also Read: #EndSARS promoter, Rinuola reacts as CBN secures court order to freeze her account
The apex court also argued that Ajami is not a symbol or mark of Islam, but an inscription to help non-English speakers who are Ajami literate.
The apex bank made the submission in a counter-affidavit to a suit filed by Malcolm Omirhobo, a Lagos-based lawyer, before Mohammed Liman, presiding judge over the case.
National News
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Nigerian Govt Releases Moe Odele’s passport
#EndSARS advocate, Modupe Odele has announced that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released her passport to her after being seized on her way to Dubai some days ago.
Recall that the #EndSARS advocate’s passport was seized some days ago as she was stopped from boarding her flight.
Also Read: Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
However, when she queried the reason for the seizure of her passport, she was told that she was being investigated.
In a new development, Moe took to her Twitter page on Monday to say that the federal government has released her passport.
She wrote:
https://twitter.com/Mochievous/status/1325769457487273985
National News
Buhari Directs Enrolment Of NYSC Members Into Health Insurance Scheme
The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to enroll corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.
The development was disclosed by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, during a meeting with Bureau Chiefs, Media Executives, and Correspondents in Abuja on Monday.
Ibrahim in his statement noted that the scheme will remain committed to mentoring Nigerian youths in order to promote national unity and development.
Also Read: Buhari will not Resign, says Lai Mohammed
“I would like to express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to this scheme.”
“Also, it is important to state that we have concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrollment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.”
“However, we have also mapped out huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said.
