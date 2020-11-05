EndSARS: We Won’t Allow Any Protest In Lagos, Police Warn Residents

The Lagos State Police Command has banned all forms of protests in Lagos State until further notice.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday, 5th November signed by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, State public relations officer on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

He noted that the state can’t accomodate any kind of protest at this time.

Adejobi added that the Police had received intelligence reports that some persons were planning fresh protests in the state.

He therefore warned such persons to shelf their plans as the state is still healing from the violence that erupted after the #EndSARS protests.