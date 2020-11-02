EndSARS: Timing Of Social Media Regulation Is Suspicious – Olumide Akpata

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Olumide Akpata has disagreed with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on its plans to regulate the social media in Nigeria.

He made the submission on Sunday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

In his argument, Akpata pointed out that the move by the federal government was suspicious and the timing also wrong.

He expressed that social media is regulated already, adding that laws are already in place that ensures such.

He noted that government can’t and shouldn’t even be thinking of shutting down the social media in the country but may only work with relevant stakeholders to make adjustments to existing laws based on current realities.

Recall that some days ago, Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated that the government had plans to regulate social media to prevent fake news from breaking the country.