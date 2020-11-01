EndSARS: ‘The Youths Are Now Politically Conscious’ – Reekado Banks

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has stated that the youths are now politically conscious as a result of the #EndSARS protests. According to the former Mavin Records artist, whose real name is Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, nothing in Nigeria will go unchecked by the youths in Nigeria.

He added that justice will be served for those who have lost their lives on account of the protests.

Read Also: Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram shortly after the singer labelled him an animal & a fool

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“Certainly, #EndSARS sparked something. The youth are now politically conscious. Nothing will go unchecked anymore. As the years go by, we’ll grow in number & sustain the awareness. The deaths of our brothers & sisters, the sufferings of our mothers & fathers will not be in vain.”

See his tweet below: