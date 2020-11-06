EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called for the regulation of social media usage in the country.

The Governor made this known while condemning the #EndSARS protests that went awry during a courtesy visit from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Uzodinma also expressed regret over the death of police officers during the nationwide riots.

Also Read: #EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest

“I am strongly advocating that social media should be regulated in Nigeria. Opposition party incited hoodlums to cause trouble in Imo,” he said.

The governor stated that the “real protesters” went off the street after he addressed them.

He went on to call for peace and assured that the Imo government would support security agencies.