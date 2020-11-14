EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel

Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on the Nigeria Army on Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters.

He stated this on Saturday while testifying at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020.

According to General Taiwo, the #EndSARS protests plunged Lagos State into anarchy.

The soldier stated that the burning of police stations and looting of arms and ammunition; the killing of policemen, blockage of roads and extortion of money from innocent citizens by hoodlums was enough reason for the governor to invite the army.

Taiwo expressed that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War “when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified.”

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”