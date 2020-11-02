EndSARS Protests Brought Home Dangers Of Fake News: Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, expressed that during the #EndSARS protests held across the country, fake news was widely spread through social media.

The Minister made this known on Monday, during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

He, however, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had the option of shutting down social media during the #EndSARS protest.

Also Read:

Dare noted that the federal government, however, did not take the step, adding that the government failed to take the step because of its respect for freedom of expression.

According to him, some countries have taken measures to restrain its citizens over internet usage, but Nigeria has not done it.

Dare, however, noted that the Internet and social media have tremendous benefits but fake news must be curtailed.