EndSARS Protest: Court orders police to probe Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Falz, Don Jazzy, Peter Okoye & others

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory has been ordered by a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja, to launch an investigation into 50 notable persons accused of promoting the #EndSARS protest.

Magistrate Omolola Akindele who ruled on the criminal complaint filed by an activist Kenechukwu Okeke, gave the police two weeks to investigate the matter and send a report for proper adjudication.

The letter written by the court registrar which was addressed to the CP read in part;

“I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case.”

Defendants in the case include the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; Musician Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni and Maryam Apaokagi aka Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy; Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid; and Yemi Alade.

Activist Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles star, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo were also listed as defendants in the case.

Others are Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro, Deji Adeyanju and Tope Akinyode.

Recall that Okeke who insisted that the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest which later became violent in the lawsuit he filed, had affirmed that they need to be brought to justice over the protest in which lives and properties were destroyed.