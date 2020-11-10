EndSARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Falz, Davido, Burna Boy, Others, Dragged To Court Over Protests

Many Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Falz, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to mention a few have been dragged to court for their involvement in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation some weeks ago.

Human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu, and Deji Adeyanju were also dragged to the court.

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi was also included in the lawsuit.

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, instituted a suit against the 50 people before the Federal Capital High, FCT, High Court.

The activist said between October 28 and October 30, 2020, the defendants used their Twitter accounts to conspire amongst themselves to “commit misdemeanour, to wit promoting or acting in such a manner with the intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”.

Okeke claimed that the offense was punishable under Section 97 (2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.