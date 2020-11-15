EndSARS: Only Buhari Can Order Military Deployment, Says Army General

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, says contrary to claims in the public, the Army is not in search of popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch.

Taiwo said this in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The general said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.

“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her.

There is nothing further than the truth.

“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.

We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people.

Where she got that from, I do not know.”

There have been widespread reports that the Army was looking for DJ Switch who claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot at Lekki tollgate, according to her Instagram Live feed.

There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought out asylum outside the country after she claimed that her life was being threatened following the Lekki incident.

