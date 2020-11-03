EndSARS: Northern Governors Seek Censorship Of Social Media

Northern states governors under the Northern Governors’ Forum have called for the censorship of social media in order to “avoid the spread of fake news.”

This they made known at a meeting they held in Kaduna on Monday, which had Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary-General of the Federation, and Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate in attendance..

According to the governors, the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating, while also condemning the “subversive” actions of some #EndSARS protesters.

They also condemned recent attacks on persons and properties by thugs.

Also Read: AIT, Arise TV, Channels Acted Irresponsibly In Covering #ENDSARS Protests: NBC

“The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorses the indivisibility, indissolubility, and oneness of the nation.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria

“Meeting raises attention on the need to keep a strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation,” part of a communique signed by Simon Lalong, Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, read.