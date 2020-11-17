EndSARS: Nigeria Needs Healing – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that Lagos State, as well as the entire country, needs healing following the #EndSARS protest.

“Our State, like our Nation, is in need of healing. We recognize that the balm for a wounded society is truth and justice.”

The Vice President pointed out that this was why judicial panels of inquiry were established all across Nigeria.

He said the tasks for the Lagos panel was expanded to include a full investigation of the Lekki toll gate incidents.

Osinbajo made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund on Monday.

He said that the violence that took place portends a major economic setback for Nigeria.

The Vice President disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was awaiting the full report of the incident.

He also added that the Executive was having a conversation with the National Assembly on the collaboration that must take place between the Executive and the Legislature to fast-track the reconstruction efforts.