EndSARS: Makinde Inaugurates Oyo Judicial Panel Of Inquiry

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, inaugurated an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to hear and consider cases of brutality, killings, and extra-judicial activities against operatives of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Governor promised that all cases brought before the panel will be treated with fairness and justice.

The eleven (11) member panel is led by Justice Badejoko Adeniji (retired) – a former Chief Judge of the state, who will serve as the Chairman of the Panel.

Mrs. Olufolakemi Ogundele, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice, will serve as Secretary of the panel.

Other members of the panel include Dr. Oluwole Akintayo — immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch; Mrs. Wumi Odutayo; Mr. Nasir Sulaiman; Ms. Mary Kolawole; and Mr. Babs Oduyoye — Special Adviser on Politics to Governor Makinde.

Also on the panel are Mrs. Mariam Badmus; Ms. Olumide Akintayo – Director, Legal Aid Council, Oyo State; Mr. Falowo Saheed, and Mrs. Agbeja Adebobola – a member of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Oyo State.

Speaking on the panel’s work, the Governor noted that the panel would begin work with about 50 cases already reported on its various platforms.

He urged others with relevant cases to also appear before the panel promising that all security operatives responsible for the death of EndSARS protesters in the state will be brought to justice.