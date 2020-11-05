EndSARS, Lekki Shootings: Governor El-Rufai Visits Sanwo-Olu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter has admitted that there is an error in the certificate of Godwin Obaseki, the state governor.

However, the ruling party in the State expressed that the purported error was caused by a photocopier.

This statement was made in response to a suit marked EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Iboi Emmanuel, the party’s governorship candidate, asking the tribunal to nullify Obaseki’s election on the grounds that he submitted false information to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable him run for office.

However, the PDP said there was a mix-up in Obaseki’s admission and graduation year.

Responding to the allegations, Adetunji Oyeyipo, PDP counsel, said: “There was a misstatement in mixing up the year of graduation with the year of admission.”

“While filling the forms for the election in 2016, Obaseki inadvertently and mistakenly wrote 1976 in a portion of the form for the year of the graduation which was the year of his admission into the University of Ibadan.”

“At the time Obaseki was completing his form CF001 in 2016, he deposed to an affidavit stating that he had misplaced the originals of all of his certificates while changing offices with the intention to apply for a re-issuance if his certificates.”

“Subsequently, before Obaseki submitted his Form EC9 in 2020, the original certificate issued by University of Ibadan was eventually found which has the signatures of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the University.”

“The original certificate was issued in A5 size; however, in order for the photocopy of the certificate to be attached to the form CF001, the size was reduced to A4 and in the process, leaving out some information on the certificate.”