Politics
#EndSARS, Lekki Shootings: Governor El-Rufai Visits Sanwo-Olu
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday visited Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina.
El-Rufai in a post on his Twitter account noted that he’s in the state to commiserate with the government and people on recent events in the State.
He also commended the state Governor for signing an Executive Order to restore lost assets.
Recall that earlier in the day, InformationNG reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has signed the Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund.
Malam Nasir @elrufai is in Lagos House, Marina, to commiserate with Gov @jidesanwoolu on the recent sad events in Lagos, and to commend him for the steps he is taking to get Lagos back on its feet pic.twitter.com/XGc0yBXXLq
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) November 5, 2020
El-Rufai is in Lagos to deliver the keynote address at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
Malam Nasir @elrufai is the keynote speaker at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), holding in Lagos pic.twitter.com/buLEwVdioy
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) November 5, 2020
Politics
PDP Admits Error In Obaseki’s Certificate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter has admitted that there is an error in the certificate of Godwin Obaseki, the state governor.
However, the ruling party in the State expressed that the purported error was caused by a photocopier.
This statement was made in response to a suit marked EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Iboi Emmanuel, the party’s governorship candidate, asking the tribunal to nullify Obaseki’s election on the grounds that he submitted false information to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable him run for office.
However, the PDP said there was a mix-up in Obaseki’s admission and graduation year.
Responding to the allegations, Adetunji Oyeyipo, PDP counsel, said: “There was a misstatement in mixing up the year of graduation with the year of admission.”
“While filling the forms for the election in 2016, Obaseki inadvertently and mistakenly wrote 1976 in a portion of the form for the year of the graduation which was the year of his admission into the University of Ibadan.”
“At the time Obaseki was completing his form CF001 in 2016, he deposed to an affidavit stating that he had misplaced the originals of all of his certificates while changing offices with the intention to apply for a re-issuance if his certificates.”
“Subsequently, before Obaseki submitted his Form EC9 in 2020, the original certificate issued by University of Ibadan was eventually found which has the signatures of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the University.”
“The original certificate was issued in A5 size; however, in order for the photocopy of the certificate to be attached to the form CF001, the size was reduced to A4 and in the process, leaving out some information on the certificate.”
Politics
#EndSARS: Dino Melaye Slams Buhari Govt Over N25bn Donation To Youths
Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has kicked against the federal government’s decision to donate N25bn to Nigerian youths to invest in a business.
He made his opinion known via a post on his Twitter handle.
Following the #EndSARS protests across the nation by young Nigerians, the federal government launched the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.
The former lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate stated that the decision was hasty and lacked an in-depth analytical framework.
He pointed out that the youths would instead use the money for feeding due to corruption and what he termed chronic infrastructure.
He wrote:
“The 25b naira donation to Nigerian Youth by the Federal Government to grow business is hasty, spontaneous and lacks in-depth analytical framework for capacity building.
“With poor infrastructure and chronic corruption the money will be used to feed. The Government must be sincere with the people. SDM”
Politics
2023: I’ll No Longer Fold My Hands, I Will Take Over From Buhari – Tunde Bakare
The Senior pastor of the Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare, has declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election.
The former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari called on the president to work hard to leave behind a legacy before his tenure runs out.
The cleric in his statement noted that the President still has years to create history if he learns to stay away from bad counsels.
Bakare noted that bad advice had kept Buhari from knowing the real situation in Nigeria other than the lies he is being told.
The former Vice Presidential candidate while speaking on Arise TV stated that he has the right to run for any political office in 2023.
“It is my fundamental right to run if I chose to. I mean every word I spoke. I cannot fold my hand or say well, let me continue to watch. No,” he said.
“I am a citizen of this country, born and bred here by the grace of God and I intend to contribute my quota. It is like a matter of life and death.”
