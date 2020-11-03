EndSARS: Killing Of Police Officers Is Evil, Says El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has described the killing of police officers by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests across the country as evil.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen after a meeting of the Northern Governors Forum and traditional rulers in Kaduna, yesterday.

He expressed that the police must be supported to discharge their duties.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had briefed the meeting on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

“We support the police, we believe that there may be some bad eggs in the police just as there are bad eggs in any organisation, but it is no excuse to destroy or kill policemen.

“We hope to expand the footprints and the effectiveness of the Nigerian police in accordance with their mandate.

El-Rufai also expressed that those who hijacked the protests as anti-democratic forces.