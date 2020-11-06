EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has declared that social media was the biggest weapon used to escalate #EndSARS protests.

He made this known on Thursday in Owerri when he visited Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Adamu inspected damages done to both public and private properties by hoodlums.

The IG hailed police officers for acting in a professional manner during the unrest.

“Our men acted professionally during the protest. They had their guns, they were being killed, yet they respected human dignity. I came to visit vandalised property and to see the level of damage done to police facilities in Imo.’’

Adamu promised to boost the morale of personnel dampened by the widespread violence.

He said the protest was not basically targeted at the Police or SARS, but for hoodlums to loot and cause civil unrest in the country.

He advised Nigerians not to allow the country to pass through the experience it had during the protest.